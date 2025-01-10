Political Turmoil in Bulgaria: Leaders Under Fire

In a heated turn of events, former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov faced prosecutors, asserting his innocence over the 2022 arrest of Boyko Borissov, a fellow ex-premier and rival. Petkov is accused of overstepping his authority during Borissov's detainment.

Borissov, leader of the GERB party, spent 20 hours in custody under suspicion of blackmail before being released without charges. Prosecutors allege Petkov exceeded his authority by approving the arrest without judicial consent, allegedly violating the criminal code.

As Bulgaria grapples with economic woes and political instability, Petkov's charges are seen as politically driven. The country, struggling with corruption issues and its EU aspirations, anticipates another election as parties fail to secure a stable government.

(With inputs from agencies.)