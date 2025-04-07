Punjab Vigilance Bureau's Crackdown on Corruption in RTA Offices
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted surprise raids at Regional Transport Authority offices and driving centers across Punjab, arresting 24 people involved in a bribery scandal. Sixteen FIRs were registered, and Rs 40,900 was seized from agents and middlemen who were facilitating illegal services for driving licenses and tests.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau launched a series of surprise inspections across the state on Monday, targeting Regional Transport Authority offices and driving test centers. These operations resulted in the arrest of 24 individuals allegedly involved in bribery and corruption, according to official sources.
Officials apprehended numerous middlemen who were extorting citizens seeking driving licenses and other services, confiscating a total of Rs 40,900. Sixteen First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed following the raids, which were triggered by numerous complaints received via the chief minister's anti-corruption hotline.
This comprehensive operation aimed to break down malpractice within RTA offices, with arrests occurring in multiple districts including Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. Among those detained were several private agents caught accepting bribes to expedite license processing and manipulate test results, underscoring the state government's commitment to eradicating corruption within public institutions.
