Political Showdown: Kejriwal vs. BJP in Delhi's CM Race

Ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal stirred political waters by alleging that the BJP intends to nominate Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate. The BJP, however, quickly dismissed the claim as unfounded.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Kejriwal of engaging in misinformation for political advantage. He questioned Kejriwal's authority to comment on BJP's leadership choices, denouncing the announcement as mere speculation.

Kejriwal, countering these claims, insisted on a public debate between himself and Bidhuri to allow Delhi's citizens to assess their leadership qualities. The political arena is heating up as both parties prepare for the upcoming elections on February 5, with counting set on February 8.

