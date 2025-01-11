Political Showdown: Kejriwal vs. BJP in Delhi's CM Race
In the lead-up to Delhi Assembly elections, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal alleges BJP plans to declare Ramesh Bidhuri as CM candidate, a claim BJP calls baseless. Amidst heated exchanges, Kejriwal proposes a public debate to let Delhi decide. The tense political climate sees allegations, debates, and contested claims.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal stirred political waters by alleging that the BJP intends to nominate Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate. The BJP, however, quickly dismissed the claim as unfounded.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Kejriwal of engaging in misinformation for political advantage. He questioned Kejriwal's authority to comment on BJP's leadership choices, denouncing the announcement as mere speculation.
Kejriwal, countering these claims, insisted on a public debate between himself and Bidhuri to allow Delhi's citizens to assess their leadership qualities. The political arena is heating up as both parties prepare for the upcoming elections on February 5, with counting set on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- BJP
- Delhi
- elections
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Ramesh Bidhuri
- debate
- political
- speculation
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant's Risky Shot Sparks Debate, As Reddy Steals the Show
Tennis Doping Dilemma: Uneven Punishments Stir Debate
Uddhav Thackeray's Meeting with Families Sparks Political Debate
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's TikTok Strategy Sparks Debate on National Security and Free Speech
Debate Over Youth Voting Age Sparks Election Delay Concerns