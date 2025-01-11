Left Menu

Slum Dwellers Vow to Liberate Delhi from AAP Rule: Amit Shah

BJP leader Amit Shah accused the AAP government of neglecting slum dwellers and promised housing for all if BJP wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. He criticized Arvind Kejriwal's governance, asserting the slum residents will oust the ruling government, while Kejriwal countered the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:09 IST
In a scathing address at the 'Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan' in Delhi, BJP leader Amit Shah alleged that the ruling AAP government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has betrayed slum dwellers by keeping them in deplorable conditions.

Shah accused the AAP of failing to provide basic amenities and pledged that the BJP will ensure better housing and facilities for slum residents should it win the upcoming Assembly polls. He attacked Kejriwal for prioritizing personal luxuries over public welfare.

In response, Kejriwal accused Shah of misleading the public with false promises. The Delhi elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8, amidst this intense political confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

