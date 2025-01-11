BJP Unveils Second List for Delhi Assembly Elections: Key Battles Ahead

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The polls are scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. Among the notable candidates is former AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who will contest from Karawal Nagar.

Mishra, a victorious candidate from the same constituency in 2015, shifted to the BJP but lost to the AAP from a different seat in 2020. The list also includes Raj Karan Khari from Narela and Surya Prakash Khatri from Timarpur, among others. This brings the total declared BJP candidates to 58 out of 70 seats.

The elections bring a three-way contest in Delhi between the ruling AAP, the BJP, and Congress. The AAP swept the previous elections, claiming 62 seats while the BJP secured eight. The Congress, once a stronghold in the capital, has been unable to win a seat in the last two elections.

