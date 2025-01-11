Parties Boycott Erode East By-Election Amid Fairness Concerns

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Saturday announced that their parties will not partake in the February 5 by-election for the Erode East Assembly constituency.

Palaniswami raised concerns over the fairness of the poll, suggesting potential misuse of money and muscle power, leading the AIADMK to boycott the election, as he stated.

Similarly, Premalatha accused the ruling DMK of winning the previous by-election through 'anti-democratic' practices, underpinning her party's decision to abstain.

(With inputs from agencies.)