Parties Boycott Erode East By-Election Amid Fairness Concerns
AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth have declared their parties' decision to abstain from the upcoming by-election for the Erode East Assembly constituency. They cited concerns about the election's fairness, with allegations of potential misuse of money and power during the poll process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:36 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Saturday announced that their parties will not partake in the February 5 by-election for the Erode East Assembly constituency.
Palaniswami raised concerns over the fairness of the poll, suggesting potential misuse of money and muscle power, leading the AIADMK to boycott the election, as he stated.
Similarly, Premalatha accused the ruling DMK of winning the previous by-election through 'anti-democratic' practices, underpinning her party's decision to abstain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
