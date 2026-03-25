Palaniswami Rallies Against DMK's 'Family Rule' in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Elections

AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched a scathing attack against the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the state is being run by four power centers within Chief Minister M K Stalin's family.

During a campaign rally in Mylapore, Palaniswami criticized Stalin for failing to implement significant schemes in Chennai, particularly highlighting issues with stormwater drainage.

He further accused the DMK of corruption and neglecting its alliances, citing a discrepancy in how seats were allocated among coalition partners in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)