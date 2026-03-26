DMK Criticizes AIADMK Leader's Remarks on Alliances

The ruling DMK has vociferously criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for his comments concerning its alliance partners, deeming them 'unnecessary.' S S Sivasankar, a senior DMK leader and Transport Minister, drew parallels between AIADMK's future and the challenging situations faced by JD(U) in Bihar and Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra.

Sivasankar took a dig at Palaniswami for his remarks about Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), emphasizing that the VCK, a key ally, has consistently succeeded in electoral battles. He highlighted VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan's ongoing electoral victories and strong relationship with the DMK.

Sivasankar further criticized Palaniswami for extending significant support to BJP, allowing them to contest under the BJP's Lotus symbol in Tamil Nadu, a state where the symbol previously ranked behind NOTA in elections.