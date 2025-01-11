Tensions Rise: Anonymous Threat Against BJP's C T Ravi Amidst Political Clash

An anonymous threat letter targeting BJP MLC C T Ravi has prompted police action and an ongoing investigation, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The letter demands Ravi's apology for allegedly using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council last month. It threatens harm to Ravi and his son if he fails to comply within 15 days. Though the letter does not mention Hebbalkar by name, it is linked to the verbal altercation that led to Ravi's temporary arrest on December 19.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed the threat as fictitious, suggesting it is a political drama. However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged swift action to find those responsible for the letter. Meanwhile, C T Ravi has requested additional security, citing safety concerns. The case remains under investigation by the police and CID.

(With inputs from agencies.)