Andhra's Festival of Financial Relief
On the occasion of the Sankranti festival, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the release of Rs 6,700 crore in arrears. This financial move aims to bring joy to numerous beneficiaries, including employees, farmers, and small traders, despite the state's financial challenges.
Chief Minister Naidu expressed that this move is designed to deliver happiness and satisfaction to many homes, especially during the festive season.
Naidu mentioned the consistent challenges faced by the state, stating, "Their happiness during the festival gives us the greatest satisfaction." Following a finance review in Undavalli, he emphasized his commitment to serving the people's best interests.
