Andhra's Festival of Financial Relief

In a significant financial decision coinciding with the Sankranti festival, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the release of Rs 6,700 crore in arrears. Beneficiaries include employees, farmers, students, small traders, contractors, and police personnel.

Chief Minister Naidu expressed that this move is designed to deliver happiness and satisfaction to many homes, especially during the festive season.

Naidu mentioned the consistent challenges faced by the state, stating, "Their happiness during the festival gives us the greatest satisfaction." Following a finance review in Undavalli, he emphasized his commitment to serving the people's best interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)