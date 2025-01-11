Left Menu

BJP Unveils Second Candidate List: Key Players and Strategists

The BJP released a list of 29 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections, including former AAP leader Kapil Mishra. With a focus on community representation, the list includes former MLAs and women candidates. Upcoming elections on February 5 aim to fill 58 identified seats out of a total 70.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, featuring 29 contenders, as the political momentum builds up for the upcoming polls.

Highlighting its strategy, the BJP nominated Kapil Mishra, who shifted from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is known for his Hindutva-driven politics, to stand in Karawal Nagar. Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, will contest from Moti Nagar.

In the mix of candidates are four former MLAs and eight sitting municipal councilors, including a noteworthy nod to community dynamics with several Purvanchali candidates. The elections are scheduled for February 5 with results to be tallied on February 8, setting the stage for a pivotal political showdown in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

