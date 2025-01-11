BJP Unveils Second Candidate List: Key Players and Strategists

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, featuring 29 contenders, as the political momentum builds up for the upcoming polls.

Highlighting its strategy, the BJP nominated Kapil Mishra, who shifted from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is known for his Hindutva-driven politics, to stand in Karawal Nagar. Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, will contest from Moti Nagar.

In the mix of candidates are four former MLAs and eight sitting municipal councilors, including a noteworthy nod to community dynamics with several Purvanchali candidates. The elections are scheduled for February 5 with results to be tallied on February 8, setting the stage for a pivotal political showdown in the capital.

