Pope Francis Honored with Presidential Medal by Joe Biden

In a momentous gesture, U.S. President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction to Pope Francis, the nation's top civilian accolade, the White House announced.

Biden, set to leave office on January 20 after four years, had to call off his planned visit to Rome to address the federal response to California wildfires. Despite the change, Biden, a committed Catholic, expressed regret over the canceled meeting but emphasized the importance of handling domestic crises.

The two leaders conversed over the phone, as Biden honored Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio in Argentina, for his lifelong service to the needy. The discussion also highlighted efforts to promote global peace, a cause both leaders deeply endorse.

(With inputs from agencies.)