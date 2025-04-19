Diplomatic Bridges: JD Vance Meets Vatican Amid Policy Tensions

U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in pivotal discussions with senior Vatican officials, amid ongoing criticisms of the Trump administration's policies by the Catholic Church. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, was among those who met with Vance in this significant diplomatic engagement.

The talks, described as 'cordial,' addressed pressing international issues, with a focus on regions afflicted by conflict and humanitarian crises. Special attention was given to the plight of migrants, refugees, and prisoners, highlighting areas of contention and potential collaboration.

Amid recovering from health issues, Pope Francis was absent from the meeting. The Vatican has been vocal in its opposition to U.S. immigration policies under Trump, labeling them a 'disgrace.' Vance, a Catholic convert, invoked theological arguments in support of the administration's stance, prompting a rare direct response from the Pope.

