Shiv Sena (UBT) Stirs Political Dynamics with Solo Election Move

In a surprising political move, Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared its intention to contest the upcoming local body elections independently, posing questions about the unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Party leader Ambadas Danve, however, assures the public that the MVA stays united despite differing election strategies.

Danve accused the ruling Mahayuti coalition of attempting to fracture the opposition alliance, a charge underscored by opposition leader Sanjay Raut's remarks about limited opportunities within the coalition. Meanwhile, internal political tensions surface with accusations against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, linked to a murder case involving a village sarpanch in Beed.

Additionally, Danve brought attention to the declining number of beneficiaries for the PM Kisan Sanman Yojana and forecasted similar outcomes for other welfare schemes. The developments hint at shifting political dynamics as Maharashtra braces for local elections.

