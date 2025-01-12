Left Menu

Scandal in Punjab: Arrests Over Doctored Social Media Campaign

Five supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan were arrested for allegedly disseminating doctored images of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The cybercrime branch in Lahore has identified at least 20 social media accounts involved, with further arrests imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:12 IST
Scandal in Punjab: Arrests Over Doctored Social Media Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a rising controversy, five individuals believed to be supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been detained. Their arrest stems from accusations of circulating doctored images involving Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing in Lahore acted swiftly, apprehending these individuals across different areas of Punjab province. The charges allege they uploaded manipulated images and videos of the UAE President and CM Maryam, sparking a political firestorm.

The controversy escalated after the UAE president's visit to Rahim Yar Khan Airport, where a handshake between him and CM Maryam drew widespread criticism. Following the release of AI-generated content depicting them, a directive was issued for stringent action against those behind the campaign. Preliminary findings indicate the involvement of 20 social media accounts, with further developments expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025