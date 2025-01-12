Scandal in Punjab: Arrests Over Doctored Social Media Campaign

In a rising controversy, five individuals believed to be supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been detained. Their arrest stems from accusations of circulating doctored images involving Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing in Lahore acted swiftly, apprehending these individuals across different areas of Punjab province. The charges allege they uploaded manipulated images and videos of the UAE President and CM Maryam, sparking a political firestorm.

The controversy escalated after the UAE president's visit to Rahim Yar Khan Airport, where a handshake between him and CM Maryam drew widespread criticism. Following the release of AI-generated content depicting them, a directive was issued for stringent action against those behind the campaign. Preliminary findings indicate the involvement of 20 social media accounts, with further developments expected.

