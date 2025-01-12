Global Developments: From Sanctions to Elections

Hungary is organizing discussions with its allies in response to rising oil prices due to US sanctions on Russia, announced Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The sanctions, imposed by President Biden, target Russia's oil revenues to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

In reaction to US sanctions curbing Russian oil supplies, China and India are turning to alternative oil sources, increasing freight costs, say industry analysts. Key Russian oil producers and vessels are under these sanctions aimed at cutting Moscow's war funding.

Malala Yousafzai is urging Muslim leaders to recognize gender apartheid as a crime, especially concerning Taliban policies restricting women's education. Global leaders convened in Pakistan to address these pressing issues.

