US News Roundup: Key Events Shaping Headlines

Jack Smith, the U.S. Special Counsel who spearheaded federal cases against Donald Trump, has resigned as the president-elect preps for a White House return. Smith's departure was confirmed in a court filing urging the lifting of an order blocking his final report's release.

Mexico dispatched firefighters to assist with the wildfires wreaking havoc in California. President Claudia Sheinbaum shared images of the team, highlighting cross-border collaboration in battling the blazes that have devastated parts of Los Angeles.

TikTok's legal team cautioned the Supreme Court about broader implications if a ban on the app proceeds, arguing it undermines free speech. The debate over the platform's survival in the U.S. centers around national security and constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)