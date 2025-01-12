Left Menu

US News Roundup: Key Events Shaping Headlines

Jack Smith, the U.S. Special Counsel leading cases against Donald Trump, has resigned. Mexico aids California with firefighters. TikTok warns against a potential U.S. ban. Trump avoids punishment for a conviction. Wildfires spread in California, causing destruction and insurance concerns. Artist Sharon Sprung paints Janet Yellen's portrait.

Updated: 12-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:31 IST
Jack Smith, the U.S. Special Counsel who spearheaded federal cases against Donald Trump, has resigned as the president-elect preps for a White House return. Smith's departure was confirmed in a court filing urging the lifting of an order blocking his final report's release.

Mexico dispatched firefighters to assist with the wildfires wreaking havoc in California. President Claudia Sheinbaum shared images of the team, highlighting cross-border collaboration in battling the blazes that have devastated parts of Los Angeles.

TikTok's legal team cautioned the Supreme Court about broader implications if a ban on the app proceeds, arguing it undermines free speech. The debate over the platform's survival in the U.S. centers around national security and constitutional rights.

