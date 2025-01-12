Farmers Gear Up for Nationwide Tractor Marches on Republic Day

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Sunday its plan for tractor marches across India on January 26, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet with farmers over their unresolved demands.

The call for action emerges amid heightened worries for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite hunger strike for 48 days.

Dallewal, leading the SKM (Non-Political) unit, has been fasting at Punjab's Khanauri border since November 26, advocating for conditions such as a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops.

