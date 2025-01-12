Left Menu

Farmers Gear Up for Nationwide Tractor Marches on Republic Day

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) calls for tractor marches across India on January 26, Pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address farmers' concerns. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's ongoing fast highlights the urgency of demands such as Minimum Support Price guarantees and the repeal of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Sunday its plan for tractor marches across India on January 26, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet with farmers over their unresolved demands.

The call for action emerges amid heightened worries for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite hunger strike for 48 days.

Dallewal, leading the SKM (Non-Political) unit, has been fasting at Punjab's Khanauri border since November 26, advocating for conditions such as a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

