Harnessing Youth Power: India's Path to Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the role of India's youth in transforming the nation into a developed country. Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue', Modi highlighted ambitious targets and the need for collective effort to achieve economic, social, and cultural empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the critical role of India's youth in leading the nation toward development. Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue', Modi confidently stated that the energy and capabilities of the young population would drive India's transformation into a developed nation.

Modi outlined the ambitious targets set by India and expressed that achieving these goals requires substantial participation from every sector of society. He emphasized that the transformation is a collective effort involving government and citizen initiatives, drawing parallels with historical global economic successes.

On Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, observed as the National Youth Day, Modi reiterated his unwavering faith in the youth to find solutions to challenges and propel the nation's growth. He highlighted the remarkable increase in budget allocations over the years and projected the Indian economy's rise to becoming a USD 10 trillion entity by the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

