Political Showdown in Delhi: Promises and Allegations

As Delhi Assembly elections approach, BJP accuses the AAP government of failing to fulfill key promises and damaging the city. Sanjay Singh of AAP counters by listing BJP's unmet commitments. The political sparring includes allegations around education, healthcare, and infrastructure, with both sides criticizing each other's track record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, a war of words has erupted between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on crucial promises and allegedly 'destroying' Delhi.

BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri criticized AAP for unfulfilled election pledges, while AAP's Sanjay Singh retaliated, questioning BJP's record on jobs, permanent housing, and financial claims. Both parties exchanged barbs over issues ranging from education and healthcare to infrastructure and governance.

Puri accused AAP's leadership of prioritizing advertisement campaigns over substantive governance in Punjab and Delhi. He also challenged AAP's claims on educational improvements and infrastructure projects, casting doubt on their transparency and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

