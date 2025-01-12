Political Showdown in Delhi: Promises and Allegations

With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, a war of words has erupted between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on crucial promises and allegedly 'destroying' Delhi.

BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri criticized AAP for unfulfilled election pledges, while AAP's Sanjay Singh retaliated, questioning BJP's record on jobs, permanent housing, and financial claims. Both parties exchanged barbs over issues ranging from education and healthcare to infrastructure and governance.

Puri accused AAP's leadership of prioritizing advertisement campaigns over substantive governance in Punjab and Delhi. He also challenged AAP's claims on educational improvements and infrastructure projects, casting doubt on their transparency and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)