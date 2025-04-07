Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder: Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
