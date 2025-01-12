Left Menu

Atishi's Fierce Election Drive: Fighting Defamation with Donations

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has launched a crowdfunding initiative to fuel her re-election campaign from Kalkaji, raising Rs 17 lakh in just 10 hours. She criticized BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks and accused BJP of supporting such language. Atishi emphasized transparency and questioned BJP's stance on border security.

Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, vying for re-election in next month's Assembly elections, vehemently condemned her BJP opponent, Ramesh Bidhuri, for maligning her family during campaign speeches last week.

In an interview with PTI, she revealed that her newly launched crowd-funding effort amassed Rs 17 lakh in just 10 hours, showcasing significant grassroots support. She plans to officially file her nomination after visiting the Kalkaji temple and a gurdwara for blessings.

Addressing Bidhuri's remarks, Atishi critiqued the BJP for not denouncing his language as inappropriate. Meanwhile, she tackled BJP accusations regarding illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya residents by questioning national border security. The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results announced three days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

