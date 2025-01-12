Atishi's Fierce Election Drive: Fighting Defamation with Donations

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, vying for re-election in next month's Assembly elections, vehemently condemned her BJP opponent, Ramesh Bidhuri, for maligning her family during campaign speeches last week.

In an interview with PTI, she revealed that her newly launched crowd-funding effort amassed Rs 17 lakh in just 10 hours, showcasing significant grassroots support. She plans to officially file her nomination after visiting the Kalkaji temple and a gurdwara for blessings.

Addressing Bidhuri's remarks, Atishi critiqued the BJP for not denouncing his language as inappropriate. Meanwhile, she tackled BJP accusations regarding illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya residents by questioning national border security. The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results announced three days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)