Congress Promises Livelihood Boost for Delhi Youths with 'Yuva Udaan Yojana'

The Congress party has pledged to offer Rs 8,500 monthly to unemployed educated Delhi youths for a year if elected, through its 'Yuva Udaan Yojana'. The initiative aims to provide financial help and employment opportunities, with private participation, enhancing skills for the working youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has announced a bold promise ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, pledging to provide Rs 8,500 monthly to unemployed educated youths through the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' program. This financial assistance will be provided for one year if the party comes to power in the capital.

Unveiling the scheme, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot emphasized that this initiative is not a mere financial dole. Instead, the funds will be channeled through companies and factories to young individuals showcasing their skills. The aim, Pilot stated, is to provide a platform for youths to enhance their skill sets and find meaningful employment.

The party further criticized the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party governments for neglecting youth issues over the past decade. Congress representatives suggested that their scheme would address unemployment and skill development, marking a tribute to Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day, and believe that it would propel them to victory in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

