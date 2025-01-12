Biden's Last Push: A Ceasefire Deal Before Departure

President Joe Biden is striving to secure a ceasefire agreement in Gaza before his administration ends on January 20. In a recent discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the focus was on facilitating a deal to halt hostilities and release the remaining 98 hostages, informed sources report.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed optimism about the progress during a CNN interview, noting that both parties are close to agreement following indirect negotiations in Doha since Thursday. Yet, several hurdles still impede the finalization of the deal, he added.

The conflict escalated when Hamas fighters launched an assault on Israel in October 2023, leading to significant casualties and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Vice President-elect JD Vance anticipates a resolution in the closing days of Biden's tenure, although President-elect Donald Trump, a strong supporter of Israel, has yet to outline his approach to achieving peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)