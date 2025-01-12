Left Menu

Biden's Last Push: A Ceasefire Deal Before Departure

As President Joe Biden nears the end of his term, he is pushing for a ceasefire deal in Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An agreement aims to free hostages and halt violence. Despite nearing consensus, challenges remain with Hamas' resistance and ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Joe Biden is striving to secure a ceasefire agreement in Gaza before his administration ends on January 20. In a recent discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the focus was on facilitating a deal to halt hostilities and release the remaining 98 hostages, informed sources report.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed optimism about the progress during a CNN interview, noting that both parties are close to agreement following indirect negotiations in Doha since Thursday. Yet, several hurdles still impede the finalization of the deal, he added.

The conflict escalated when Hamas fighters launched an assault on Israel in October 2023, leading to significant casualties and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Vice President-elect JD Vance anticipates a resolution in the closing days of Biden's tenure, although President-elect Donald Trump, a strong supporter of Israel, has yet to outline his approach to achieving peace in the region.

