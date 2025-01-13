Left Menu

Negotiating Freedom: Biden's Pledge to Americans Detained in Afghanistan

President Biden spoke with families of three Americans detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, reiterating his commitment to bringing them home. The U.S. is negotiating their release, proposing an exchange involving Guantanamo prisoner Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani. Biden's administration has previously secured the release of over 75 Americans worldwide.

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of three Americans detained in Afghanistan during a conversation with their families on Sunday. The discussions form part of ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban, focusing on a proposed exchange involving Guantanamo detainee Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani.

The detainees, Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann, and Mahmood Habibi, have been held by Taliban authorities since 2022. Biden's unwavering stance, as expressed to Mahmood Habibi's brother Ahmad, highlights the administration's dedication to retrieving citizens wrongfully held overseas.

This diplomatic effort follows Biden's broader success in freeing more than 75 American detainees globally. With a White House focus on these agreements, the administration aims to continue its efforts to reunite affected families during the president's tenure.

