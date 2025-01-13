UAE Embassy Set to Reopen in Lebanon After Three-Year Hiatus

The Lebanese capital, Beirut, is poised to welcome back the UAE's diplomatic presence as a high-level delegation from the Emirates arrived to finalize plans to reopen their embassy. After more than three years of closure, this development marks a significant step in mending ties between the two nations.

The diplomatic mission had ceased operations in October 2021, in a move that aligned with Saudi Arabia, following criticisms by Lebanon's then-information minister of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen. The decision not only reflected the regional geopolitical tensions but also highlighted the complexities of Lebanon's internal political landscape, heavily influenced by Hezbollah.

With the recent election of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, momentum is building to normalize relations. In a televised address, Lebanon's Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab expressed optimism, noting that both UAE and Saudi Arabia are receptive to restoring diplomatic connections. "The UAE will reopen its embassy very soon...thus there is hope for us to start a new page in Lebanon," he stated.

