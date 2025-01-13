UAE Embassy Set to Reopen in Lebanon After Three-Year Hiatus
A high-level Emirati delegation is visiting Lebanon to prepare for reopening the UAE embassy in Beirut, which has been closed for over three years. The move follows a meeting between UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
The Lebanese capital, Beirut, is poised to welcome back the UAE's diplomatic presence as a high-level delegation from the Emirates arrived to finalize plans to reopen their embassy. After more than three years of closure, this development marks a significant step in mending ties between the two nations.
The diplomatic mission had ceased operations in October 2021, in a move that aligned with Saudi Arabia, following criticisms by Lebanon's then-information minister of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen. The decision not only reflected the regional geopolitical tensions but also highlighted the complexities of Lebanon's internal political landscape, heavily influenced by Hezbollah.
With the recent election of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, momentum is building to normalize relations. In a televised address, Lebanon's Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab expressed optimism, noting that both UAE and Saudi Arabia are receptive to restoring diplomatic connections. "The UAE will reopen its embassy very soon...thus there is hope for us to start a new page in Lebanon," he stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Strengthens Diplomatic Ties Amid Leadership Transition
Ukraine to Revive Diplomatic Ties with Post-Assad Syria
UAE and Uzbekistan Fortify Diplomatic Ties Through Bilateral Talks
UAE and Afghanistan Strengthen Diplomatic Ties in Abu Dhabi Summit
General Joseph Aoun: Lebanon's Military Leader Ascends to Presidency