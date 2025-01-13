Left Menu

P V Anvar Resigns as Kerala MLA Amid Political Turbulence

Kerala legislator P V Anvar resigned as MLA of Nilambur after joining the Trinamool Congress. Previously part of LDF-support, he stepped down amid potential disqualification threats. Anvar, now TMC's Kerala state convenor, pledges support to UDF in the upcoming by-election, highlighting his opposition to CM Vijayan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Kerala MLA P V Anvar has resigned from his position representing the Nilambur constituency. This move follows his recent shift to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after parting ways with the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Anvar, a businessman-turned-politician, made the decision to resign on the advice of TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, citing potential disqualification moves by the LDF. Anvar's departure leaves one-and-a-half years unfulfilled in his term as an MLA.

Designated as TMC's Kerala state convenor, Anvar confirmed he would not contest in the Nilambur by-election but would support the UDF. Expressing regret for past corruption allegations, he voiced his support for UDF's efforts against Chief Minister Vijayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

