Clash of Ideologies at Princeton: A Glimpse Into Pete Hegseth's Campus Years

Tensions ran high at Princeton University in 2002 when Laura Petrillo and Pete Hegseth clashed over feminist posters. Hegseth's conservative approach often collided with modern feminist ideals on campus, as evidenced by controversial articles published in The Princeton Tory.

Interviews with former students and faculty provide a complex picture of Hegseth's time at Princeton, revealing a mix of confrontational and amicable interactions. Critics and supporters alike reflected on his unwavering conservative values and military aspirations during those formative years.

As the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee scrutinizes Hegseth for a potential defense leadership role, his college years continue to draw attention, with many questioning his stance on diversity and inclusion in the military.

