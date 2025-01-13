Fact Check: Indian Government and Zuckerberg's Misinformation Clash
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered Meta's Mark Zuckerberg's claims regarding the Indian government's alleged loss in the 2024 elections. Vaishnaw emphasized the Indian democratic victory led by PM Modi, highlighting achievements in public trust and governance, while urging Zuckerberg to uphold factual information.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rebutted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's statement about the 2024 Indian election results, labeling it as factually incorrect.
Contrary to Zuckerberg's claims that most incumbent governments, including India, lost elections in 2024, Vaishnaw highlighted India's democratic process with over 640 million voters reaffirming their support for PM Narendra Modi's leadership.
Vaishnaw pointed to India's achievements, including distributing free vaccines and leading economic growth, urging social media platforms to maintain accuracy in information dissemination.
