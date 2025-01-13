Fact Check: Indian Government and Zuckerberg's Misinformation Clash

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rebutted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's statement about the 2024 Indian election results, labeling it as factually incorrect.

Contrary to Zuckerberg's claims that most incumbent governments, including India, lost elections in 2024, Vaishnaw highlighted India's democratic process with over 640 million voters reaffirming their support for PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Vaishnaw pointed to India's achievements, including distributing free vaccines and leading economic growth, urging social media platforms to maintain accuracy in information dissemination.

