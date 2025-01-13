Left Menu

Fact Check: Indian Government and Zuckerberg's Misinformation Clash

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered Meta's Mark Zuckerberg's claims regarding the Indian government's alleged loss in the 2024 elections. Vaishnaw emphasized the Indian democratic victory led by PM Modi, highlighting achievements in public trust and governance, while urging Zuckerberg to uphold factual information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:37 IST
Fact Check: Indian Government and Zuckerberg's Misinformation Clash
Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rebutted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's statement about the 2024 Indian election results, labeling it as factually incorrect.

Contrary to Zuckerberg's claims that most incumbent governments, including India, lost elections in 2024, Vaishnaw highlighted India's democratic process with over 640 million voters reaffirming their support for PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Vaishnaw pointed to India's achievements, including distributing free vaccines and leading economic growth, urging social media platforms to maintain accuracy in information dissemination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025