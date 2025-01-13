Stabilizing Ties: India, Spain, and the EU in Turbulent Times
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Spain to emphasize India's diplomatic ties with Spain and the EU as stabilizing factors. In his first visit to Spain, Jaishankar participated in the 9th Annual Conference of Ambassadors in Madrid, discussing how cultural identities influence foreign policy.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is strengthening India's diplomatic avenues with Spain and the European Union, positioning them as stabilizing forces amid global uncertainties.
On his inaugural two-day visit to Spain as India's External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar delved into the evolving dynamics of bilateral relations, following Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's visit to India just a few months back.
While addressing the 9th Annual Conference of Ambassadors in Madrid, centered on uniqueness in foreign policy, he underlined the importance of cultural identity in navigating uncertain times and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy earlier in the day.
