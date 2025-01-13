Kerala Political Drama: P V Anvar's Resignation Sparks Reactions

P V Anvar's unexpected resignation as the Nilambur MLA on Monday has sparked a wave of political reactions across Kerala. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) remained cautious in their response, with leaders indicating they would make a decision on Anvar's support at a more suitable time. Simultaneously, the ruling CPI(M) sought to downplay the significance of his departure.

Despite Anvar's declaration of unconditional support for the UDF and his public apology for previously accusing the Leader of Opposition of corruption, Congress leaders like V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala stated that no formal discussions had taken place regarding his potential inclusion in their coalition. They welcomed his support but emphasized the need for established processes in deciding future candidates.

Meanwhile, CPI(M)'s leadership made it clear they have severed ties with Anvar, who has now joined the Trinamool Congress. Legal warnings from CPI(M) figures like P Sasi against Anvar's allegations added to the drama, as questions arose about his political moves and the motives behind his recent actions. Kerala politics remains tense as parties navigate this volatile situation.

