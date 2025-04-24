AIUDF MLA Arrest Sparks Controversy: Sedition Charges for Defending Pakistan

Assam's political landscape faced turbulence as AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges. Islam has been accused of making statements that allegedly defended Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. This development was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who stressed the seriousness of the allegations.

Reacting to Islam's comments, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) quickly distanced itself, asserting that his views do not represent the party. AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal labeled Islam's statements as unfortunate, emphasizing the importance of unity against terrorism, which he insisted maligns the image of Islam.

Islam, from the Dhing constituency, previously faced legal challenges. His arrest sparked a reaffirmation from the Assam government, vowing firm action against any individual or rhetoric seen to indirectly or directly support Pakistan, especially in the context of terror attacks on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)