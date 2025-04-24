Left Menu

AIUDF MLA Arrest Sparks Controversy: Sedition Charges for Defending Pakistan

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan related to a terror attack. The party distanced itself from his statement, citing it as his personal view. Assam's Chief Minister affirmed strict actions against any support for Pakistan in the wake of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:53 IST
AIUDF MLA Arrest Sparks Controversy: Sedition Charges for Defending Pakistan
Aminul Islam
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's political landscape faced turbulence as AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges. Islam has been accused of making statements that allegedly defended Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. This development was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who stressed the seriousness of the allegations.

Reacting to Islam's comments, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) quickly distanced itself, asserting that his views do not represent the party. AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal labeled Islam's statements as unfortunate, emphasizing the importance of unity against terrorism, which he insisted maligns the image of Islam.

Islam, from the Dhing constituency, previously faced legal challenges. His arrest sparked a reaffirmation from the Assam government, vowing firm action against any individual or rhetoric seen to indirectly or directly support Pakistan, especially in the context of terror attacks on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025