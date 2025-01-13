Left Menu

Donald Trump Set for Grand Return as 47th US President

Donald Trump is set to become the 47th President of the US with a four-day inauguration celebration starting Saturday. Events include fireworks, a victory rally, and inaugural balls culminating with a National Prayer Service on January 21. Trump aims to unite the country under his America First agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:56 IST
Donald Trump Set for Grand Return as 47th US President
ceremonies
  • Country:
  • United States

The inauguration festivities for Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, will commence with fireworks, as announced by the inauguration committee. The official ceremony, held on January 20, will see Trump and J D Vance taking the oath of office at the US Capitol, replacing outgoing President Joe Biden.

The celebrations highlight Trump's historic return to the White House, emphasizing his America First initiative intended to unify the nation. Events include a reception at Trump's golf resort, dinner events, a victory rally, and three inaugural balls, concluding with a National Prayer Service on January 21.

The schedule also covers a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, a service at St John's Church, and a farewell to Biden. Post-swearing-in, Trump plans to issue several executive orders. The day features ceremonial events such as a parade and a troop review, concluding with the newly sworn-in President entering the Oval Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025