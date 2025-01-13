Donald Trump Set for Grand Return as 47th US President

The inauguration festivities for Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, will commence with fireworks, as announced by the inauguration committee. The official ceremony, held on January 20, will see Trump and J D Vance taking the oath of office at the US Capitol, replacing outgoing President Joe Biden.

The celebrations highlight Trump's historic return to the White House, emphasizing his America First initiative intended to unify the nation. Events include a reception at Trump's golf resort, dinner events, a victory rally, and three inaugural balls, concluding with a National Prayer Service on January 21.

The schedule also covers a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, a service at St John's Church, and a farewell to Biden. Post-swearing-in, Trump plans to issue several executive orders. The day features ceremonial events such as a parade and a troop review, concluding with the newly sworn-in President entering the Oval Office.

