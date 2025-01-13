Left Menu

Mufti Criticizes Abdullah's Approach to J&K's Special Status

Mehbooba Mufti criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his actions to normalize the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. She contrasted Abdullah's approach with that of her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, noting the former's emphasis on appeasing Delhi, unlike Sayeed's vision of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:45 IST
Mufti Criticizes Abdullah's Approach to J&K's Special Status
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has strongly criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his handling of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. In a post on social media platform X, Mufti accused Abdullah of supporting the central government's decision to strip the region of its autonomy in August 2019.

Mufti highlighted the stark differences between Abdullah's approach and that of her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who was also a former chief minister. She pointed out that, despite having only 16 legislative members in 2003, Sayeed earned the trust of then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his vision of peace with dignity in Kashmir.

In contrast, Mufti claims that Abdullah, with a majority of 50 MLAs, has focused on appeasing Delhi rather than advocating for the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. She labeled this approach as shortsighted compared to her father's statesmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025