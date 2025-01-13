Mufti Criticizes Abdullah's Approach to J&K's Special Status
Mehbooba Mufti criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his actions to normalize the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. She contrasted Abdullah's approach with that of her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, noting the former's emphasis on appeasing Delhi, unlike Sayeed's vision of peace.
Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has strongly criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his handling of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. In a post on social media platform X, Mufti accused Abdullah of supporting the central government's decision to strip the region of its autonomy in August 2019.
Mufti highlighted the stark differences between Abdullah's approach and that of her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who was also a former chief minister. She pointed out that, despite having only 16 legislative members in 2003, Sayeed earned the trust of then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his vision of peace with dignity in Kashmir.
In contrast, Mufti claims that Abdullah, with a majority of 50 MLAs, has focused on appeasing Delhi rather than advocating for the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. She labeled this approach as shortsighted compared to her father's statesmanship.
