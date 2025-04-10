Controversy Erupts Over DPDP Act's Impact on RTI

The INDIA bloc has intensified its opposition against Section 44 (3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, claiming it undercuts the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi revealed this demand at a joint press conference featuring over 120 MPs, including prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi. They intend to submit a memorandum for the section's repeal to Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This section alters Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act by allowing government bodies to withhold personal information, without considering public interest. Civil rights activists argue that this change threatens the act's integrity.

