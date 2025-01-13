Salam's Rise: A Shift in Lebanon's Political Landscape

Nawaf Salam, currently leading the International Court of Justice, received the majority backing needed to become Lebanon's next prime minister. His appointment represents a major shift in Lebanon's political scene, reducing Hezbollah's influence, following the substantial support of lawmakers aspiring for a change.

With Hezbollah's sway diminishing, Salam's backing signals a redistribution of power among Lebanon's sectarian factions, a balance altered since Hezbollah's conflict with Israel and the fall of Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad. This follows the election of Joseph Aoun, a U.S. and Saudi Arabia-backed army commander, as president.

The designation of a new chief cabinet member and a president is a step toward rejuvenating Lebanon's government structures, long in paralysis. As Lebanon faces pressing challenges like economic reform and rebuilding post-conflict areas, the country's political landscape stands on the brink of transformation.

