Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Battle Against Modi & Kejriwal

In a fiery address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of sidelining marginalized communities like Dalits, tribals, and minorities. Gandhi criticized both leaders for adopting similar political strategies that prioritize propaganda over genuine change.

Speaking at a public meeting for the Delhi assembly elections, Gandhi promised a caste survey if Congress assumes power and highlighted the accomplishments of past Congress governments under Sheila Dikshit. He reiterated Congress' commitment to equality and removing the 50% cap on reservations through legislative means.

Gandhi also challenged Kejriwal and Modi to clarify their stance on a caste census, asserting that Congress alone is ready to give the underrepresented communities their rightful share. Emphasizing Congress' history of social reform, he urged voters to support the party for equitable development in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)