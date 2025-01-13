Zelenskiy and Fico: A Diplomatic Meeting in Kyiv

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has invited Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico to Kyiv for talks. This invitation comes after Fico expressed a desire to discuss Russian gas transit, a subject of critical importance amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

President Zelenskiy announced this development through the social media platform X, succinctly expressing his invitation: 'Ok. Come to Kyiv on Friday.'

The potential meeting between Zelenskiy and Fico could address key issues in energy transit, potentially reshaping regional energy discussions and alliances.

