Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Fico: A Diplomatic Meeting in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an invitation to visit Kyiv to Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico. The invitation is a response to Fico's proposal for discussions on the transit of Russian gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:38 IST
Zelenskiy and Fico: A Diplomatic Meeting in Kyiv

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has invited Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico to Kyiv for talks. This invitation comes after Fico expressed a desire to discuss Russian gas transit, a subject of critical importance amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

President Zelenskiy announced this development through the social media platform X, succinctly expressing his invitation: 'Ok. Come to Kyiv on Friday.'

The potential meeting between Zelenskiy and Fico could address key issues in energy transit, potentially reshaping regional energy discussions and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025