Karnataka Congress Strategizes Future Amidst Leadership Speculations

In a strategic move amidst swirling leadership change rumors, the Karnataka Congress held a pivotal meeting on Monday. The assembly was led by state in-charge and party MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, drawing participation from notable figures such as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other senior ministers.

During a pre-meeting press conference in Bengaluru, Surjewala revealed plans for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan' rally scheduled for January 21 in Belgaum and the establishment of 100 'Gandhi Bharat' offices across Karnataka. The offices' foundation will be ceremoniously laid by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in February.

Surjewala also emphasized organizational restructuring, announcing the formation of various committee levels across Karnataka, reflecting decisions made by the CWC. On the 'one person, one post' policy, he noted potential policy flexibility, despite its general enforcement, highlighting that exceptions might occur under certain conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)