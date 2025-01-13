Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Strategizes Future Amidst Leadership Speculations

In the midst of leadership change rumors, the Karnataka Congress convened a crucial meeting. Discussions revolved around an upcoming rally and plans for new offices. The party also contemplated local committee formations and debated the 'one person, one post' policy, addressing potential rule flexibilities.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move amidst swirling leadership change rumors, the Karnataka Congress held a pivotal meeting on Monday. The assembly was led by state in-charge and party MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, drawing participation from notable figures such as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other senior ministers.

During a pre-meeting press conference in Bengaluru, Surjewala revealed plans for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan' rally scheduled for January 21 in Belgaum and the establishment of 100 'Gandhi Bharat' offices across Karnataka. The offices' foundation will be ceremoniously laid by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in February.

Surjewala also emphasized organizational restructuring, announcing the formation of various committee levels across Karnataka, reflecting decisions made by the CWC. On the 'one person, one post' policy, he noted potential policy flexibility, despite its general enforcement, highlighting that exceptions might occur under certain conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

