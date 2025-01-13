Gaza Ceasefire Talks Edge Closer to Resolution

On Tuesday morning in Doha, critical ceasefire talks focusing on the Gaza conflict are scheduled to take place, as revealed by a source familiar with the negotiation process on Monday. These discussions aim to resolve the remaining issues pertaining to the peace deal.

An official commented on the proximity of an agreement to cease operations in Gaza, stating that a deal is 'closer than it's ever been.' High-level officials, such as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and members of the outgoing Biden administration, will be present.

In addition, key Israeli figures, including Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, are also expected to engage in the talks, highlighting the significance and anticipated outcomes of these negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)