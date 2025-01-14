Erdogan's Fourth Term Ambitions: A Constitutional Challenge

Turkey's political arena is abuzz as the ruling party explores options for President Tayyip Erdogan to seek a fourth term. Omer Celik, the AKP spokesman, revealed on Monday that the possibility of Erdogan running again is officially on the agenda.

Erdogan, Turkey's longest-serving leader, initially rose to power as a premier before becoming the president. He is currently in his final term, restricted by term limits unless legal maneuvers or public demand, possibly through a constitutional amendment, come into play.

With 321 seats, AKP and its allies fall short of the 360 votes needed to initiate a constitutional referendum, but the discussion underscores Erdogan's enduring political influence and the forthcoming strategic maneuvers in Turkish politics.

