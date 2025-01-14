Mideast Diplomacy: On the Verge of a Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

US and Arab negotiators have made significant strides in mediating a ceasefire in the long-standing Israel-Hamas war and working toward the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza, though an agreement still eludes them, officials revealed on Monday.

According to a US official close to the talks, progress has been notable, but the success of the deal remains precarious due to unresolved issues. Both Israeli and Hamas representatives have been urged by mediators to accept the deal and to present it to their leaders for approval.

Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, mediators hope to finalize an agreement that includes phased ceasefires and partial hostage releases—a plan that faces opposition within Netanyahu's coalition and has prompted debates about Israel's military strategy and Hamas' commitment to peace.

