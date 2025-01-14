Left Menu

Mideast Diplomacy: On the Verge of a Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

US and Arab mediators are close to brokering a ceasefire and hostage release in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite progress, challenges remain, including contentious issues over prisoner exchanges and the end of hostilities. Negotiations are ongoing with a potential deal before Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-01-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 03:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

US and Arab negotiators have made significant strides in mediating a ceasefire in the long-standing Israel-Hamas war and working toward the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza, though an agreement still eludes them, officials revealed on Monday.

According to a US official close to the talks, progress has been notable, but the success of the deal remains precarious due to unresolved issues. Both Israeli and Hamas representatives have been urged by mediators to accept the deal and to present it to their leaders for approval.

Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, mediators hope to finalize an agreement that includes phased ceasefires and partial hostage releases—a plan that faces opposition within Netanyahu's coalition and has prompted debates about Israel's military strategy and Hamas' commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

