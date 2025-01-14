Left Menu

Trump Skips Davos in Favor of Virtual Address

Donald Trump, the President-elect, will not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in person but may address the gathering virtually. Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20, and the forum is scheduled for January 20-24. This information comes from a source familiar with the planning.

President-elect Donald Trump will skip the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, opting instead for a virtual participation, according to a source. The forum, known for attracting global leaders, coincides with Trump's inauguration on January 20.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that Trump might make an appearance through virtual means to the annual meeting scheduled to start the same day he assumes office.

This decision marks a departure from tradition as current U.S. presidents and high-ranking officials have attended the event in person in past years.

