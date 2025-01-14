Trump Skips Davos in Favor of Virtual Address

President-elect Donald Trump will skip the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, opting instead for a virtual participation, according to a source. The forum, known for attracting global leaders, coincides with Trump's inauguration on January 20.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that Trump might make an appearance through virtual means to the annual meeting scheduled to start the same day he assumes office.

This decision marks a departure from tradition as current U.S. presidents and high-ranking officials have attended the event in person in past years.

(With inputs from agencies.)