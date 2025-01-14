Left Menu

Cleveland-Cliffs and Nucor Eye U.S. Steel Acquisition Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Cleveland-Cliffs partners with Nucor to submit an all-cash bid for U.S. Steel, countering Nippon Steel's blocked offer. CEO Lourenco Goncalves aims to purchase and restructure the company despite legal challenges and antitrust concerns. The deal is highly politicized, involving President Biden and President-elect Trump.

In a significant move towards industry consolidation, Cleveland-Cliffs has joined forces with Nucor to propose an all-cash bid for U.S. Steel, a source revealed on Monday. The offer is set in the high $30s per share, as Cliffs plans to purchase the company and later divest Big River Steel to Nucor.

CEO Lourenco Goncalves confirmed his intent to reattempt an acquisition at a press meeting in Pennsylvania, citing plans to boost America's industry strength but providing limited details. This announcement follows a blocked $14.9 billion bid by Nippon Steel, hampered by President Biden over security concerns.

Legal and political implications mount as Cliffs is accused of seeking market dominance through coordinated actions, while Nippon Steel litigates against Biden's intervention. As the deal continues to face scrutiny, the union eyes the impact on jobs and security, further complicating prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

