North Korea's Missile Maneuver: Rising Tensions in 2025

North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile towards its eastern waters in its second missile test of 2025. This follows an earlier test of a hypersonic intermediate-range missile. Leader Kim Jong Un aims to expand the nation's arsenal of nuclear-capable weapons to counter strategic rivals.

North Korea's Missile Maneuver: Rising Tensions in 2025
North Korea has executed its second missile test of the year, launching at least one unidentified projectile into its eastern waters. The test marks another step in the country's ongoing military expansions.

Details about the launch remain scarce, as South Korea's joint chiefs of staff have not provided further information at this time.

The recent test follows North Korea's launch of a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile, showcasing leader Kim Jong Un's ambition to enhance the country's collection of nuclear-capable weapons aimed at countering regional adversaries.

