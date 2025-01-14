North Korea's Missile Maneuver: Rising Tensions in 2025

North Korea has executed its second missile test of the year, launching at least one unidentified projectile into its eastern waters. The test marks another step in the country's ongoing military expansions.

Details about the launch remain scarce, as South Korea's joint chiefs of staff have not provided further information at this time.

The recent test follows North Korea's launch of a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile, showcasing leader Kim Jong Un's ambition to enhance the country's collection of nuclear-capable weapons aimed at countering regional adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)