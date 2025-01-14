Atishi Enters the Ring: Kalkaji Constituency Showdown

Chief Minister candidate Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls from Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday, after a delay caused by a roadshow.

The nomination, submitted at the district magistrate's office in Lajpat Nagar, positions her against BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba.

Kalkaji constituency, with 1,94,515 registered voters, is set for a heated contest in the elections scheduled for February 5. Results will be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)