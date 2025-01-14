Atishi Enters the Ring: Kalkaji Constituency Showdown
Atishi filed her nomination for the Delhi assembly elections from the Kalkaji constituency following a roadshow delay. She is set to contest against BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. The constituency holds 1,94,515 voters. The election is scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister candidate Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls from Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday, after a delay caused by a roadshow.
The nomination, submitted at the district magistrate's office in Lajpat Nagar, positions her against BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba.
Kalkaji constituency, with 1,94,515 registered voters, is set for a heated contest in the elections scheduled for February 5. Results will be announced on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Democratic Waves: Predictions and Realities for 2025 Elections
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid National Mourning for Manmohan Singh
Controversy Over Alleged Voter Deletion: AAP and Congress Accuse BJP Amid Delhi Preparations
Kejriwal Announces Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana Ahead of 2025 Delhi Elections
Elon Musk's Attempt to Sway German Elections Sparks Debate