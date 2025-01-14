Left Menu

Violence Strikes Again: TMC Leader and Worker Shot in Malda

A shoot-out in West Bengal's Malda district targeted a Trinamool Congress leader and a party worker. This incident, occurring within two weeks of another political shooting in the district, left both victims critically injured. Investigations are underway to identify the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, violence erupted in West Bengal's Malda district when a Trinamool Congress leader and a party worker were shot at during a public programme. The Tuesday incident has intensified tensions in the area just days after a similar attack claimed a TMC councillor's life.

The shoot-out occurred in the Kaliaganj area where the TMC members were attending a road inauguration event. Both victims are now in critical condition, being treated in a hospital. Authorities are actively investigating the crime, interviewing eyewitnesses and party affiliates who were present.

As the investigation unfolds, one of the victims has been identified as Bakul Shiekh, a TMC local committee president. This attack follows the recent killing of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar, which led to the arrest of seven individuals. Political violence in the region is entering a worrying phase as the police work to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

