Violence Strikes Again: TMC Leader and Worker Shot in Malda

In a shocking turn of events, violence erupted in West Bengal's Malda district when a Trinamool Congress leader and a party worker were shot at during a public programme. The Tuesday incident has intensified tensions in the area just days after a similar attack claimed a TMC councillor's life.

The shoot-out occurred in the Kaliaganj area where the TMC members were attending a road inauguration event. Both victims are now in critical condition, being treated in a hospital. Authorities are actively investigating the crime, interviewing eyewitnesses and party affiliates who were present.

As the investigation unfolds, one of the victims has been identified as Bakul Shiekh, a TMC local committee president. This attack follows the recent killing of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar, which led to the arrest of seven individuals. Political violence in the region is entering a worrying phase as the police work to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)