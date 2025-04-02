Political Tensions Rise: Suvendu Adhikari's Accusations Against TMC

Suvendu Adhikari, a leading figure in the BJP, has levied serious accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging a political plot to deprive certain voter groups of their rights.

Adhikari claims that Mamata Banerjee is orchestrating an effort to delete the names of Hindi-speaking Hindus and Bengali Hindus from the voter list. This, he argues, is an attempt to manipulate electoral outcomes in anticipation of the 2026 elections.

The BJP leader is determined to challenge any such deletions legally, asserting that his party will not remain passive in the face of these alleged injustices.

