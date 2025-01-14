Bridging Hearts: Defence Minister Praises J&K's Unity Efforts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday for his efforts to improve relations between the hearts of people in J-K and Delhi. He emphasized that the BJP government treats both regions equally.

Speaking at the ninth armed forces veterans' day rally at the Tanda Artillery brigade in Akhnoor, Singh noted that past governments treated Kashmir differently, leading to a disconnect with Delhi. He expressed pride in his government's efforts to bridge this gap.

Singh also criticized PoK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq for his anti-India remarks and underscored the unity of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, in India's framework. Makar Sankranti and New Year greetings were extended to veterans present, reflecting equal regard for all regions.

