In a significant diplomatic shift, Armenia is poised to sign a strategic partnership agreement with the United States, raising concerns in Moscow. The Kremlin emphasized the importance of its longstanding alliance with the ex-Soviet republic, Armenia, amid these new developments.

The strategic pivot signifies Armenia's growing ties with the West, a move that contrasts with its traditional reliance on Russian support. This change comes as Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepare for the signing in Washington.

Russia criticized the U.S., alleging it has never been a stabilizing force in the South Caucasus region. The evolving alliances are set to reshape geopolitical dynamics, underlining Armenia's desire for a diversified foreign policy.

