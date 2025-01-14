Left Menu

Armenia's Diplomatic Pivot: A New Era of Partnerships

Armenia, historically an ally of Russia, is set to sign a strategic partnership agreement with the United States, prompting the Kremlin to express its continued value for a close relationship with Armenia, while critiquing the U.S.'s role in regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:22 IST
Armenia's Diplomatic Pivot: A New Era of Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic shift, Armenia is poised to sign a strategic partnership agreement with the United States, raising concerns in Moscow. The Kremlin emphasized the importance of its longstanding alliance with the ex-Soviet republic, Armenia, amid these new developments.

The strategic pivot signifies Armenia's growing ties with the West, a move that contrasts with its traditional reliance on Russian support. This change comes as Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepare for the signing in Washington.

Russia criticized the U.S., alleging it has never been a stabilizing force in the South Caucasus region. The evolving alliances are set to reshape geopolitical dynamics, underlining Armenia's desire for a diversified foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025